Squash
Anahat Singh storms into Boston Open Quarterfinals
India’s rising squash star defeats Charlotte Sze to make a deep run in the USD 15,000 PSA Challenger.
Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh, the reigning women’s national champion, continued her impressive form by reaching the quarterfinals of the Boston Open 2025, a USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event held at the Tennis & Racquet Club.
India’s No.1 women’s squash player and second seed at the tournament, the Delhi teenager, overcame American Charlotte Sze (World No.146) in the round of 16 with a 3-1 scoreline: 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8.
Anahat, who had received a first-round bye, showcased remarkable skill, composure, and tactical awareness throughout the match.
In the quarterfinals, Anahat will face Egyptian eighth seed Jana Swaify, aiming to maintain her momentum and make a deep run in the prestigious PSA Challenger event.
