Anahat Singh storms into Boston Open Quarterfinals

Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh, the reigning women’s national champion, continued her impressive form by reaching the quarterfinals of the Boston Open 2025, a USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event held at the Tennis & Racquet Club.

India’s No.1 women’s squash player and second seed at the tournament, the Delhi teenager, overcame American Charlotte Sze (World No.146) in the round of 16 with a 3-1 scoreline: 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8.

Anahat, who had received a first-round bye, showcased remarkable skill, composure, and tactical awareness throughout the match.

In the quarterfinals, Anahat will face Egyptian eighth seed Jana Swaify, aiming to maintain her momentum and make a deep run in the prestigious PSA Challenger event.

