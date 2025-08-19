Squash
Anahat Singh breaks into Top 50 for the first time
India’s top women’s squash player jumps seven spots to achieve a career-high of world No. 46.
Anahat Singh broke into the top 50 for the first time in the latest PSA World Rankings released on Tuesday.
Indian teenage sensation jumped seven spots to climb to a career-best ranking of world No. 46. Egypt’s Nouran Gohar tops the women’s ranking.
The 17-year-old finished as runner-up at her maiden final on the PSA World Tour Event in Bega, losing to Egypt’s Habiba Hani, 11-9, 5-11, 8-11, 4-10(retd).
Anahat has been in impressive form this year, winning bronze at the 2025 World Junior Squash Championships in Cairo. She ended India’s 15-year medal wait by making the podium.
Meanwhile, India’s No. 2 women’s squash player Akanksha Salunkhe jumped two spots to be world No. 66.
In the men’s ranking, four players feature in top 100. Ramit Tandon is India’s best-placed player at world No. 33 followed by Abhay Singh at 35.
Velavan Senthilkumar is ranked 44th and Veer Chotrani is placed 56th.