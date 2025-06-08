Anahat Singh named PSA Women’s Young Player of the Year

India’s teenage squash star Anahat Singh has been named the PSA Women’s Young Player of the Year for the 2024–25 season.

The 17-year-old shares this global recognition with Egypt’s emerging talent Amina Orfi, as the PSA opted to jointly award two of the brightest young names in the sport.

In addition to this honour, Anahat was also awarded the PSA Women's Challenger Player of the Year, acknowledging her standout performances on the Challenger circuit throughout the season.

Anahat made her debut at the World Squash Championships earlier this year, becoming the only Indian woman to feature in the tournament this year.

She made an immediate impact by defeating world No. 28 Marina Stefanoni in a hard-fought first-round match before bowing out to Egypt’s Fayrouz Aboelkheir in the second round. Her performance turned heads globally and proved she belongs on the biggest stage.

Back in India, she partnered with Joshna Chinappa and Abhay Singh at the HCL National Doubles Championship, continuing to gain valuable experience in different formats.

Training under squash legend Gregory Gaultier in Prague has also contributed to her rapid development. Anahat credits these sessions for sharpening her game and boosting her confidence, especially ahead of major international events.

Anahat now shifts focus to the upcoming Asian Championships and World Junior Championships. Having reached the quarterfinals multiple times, she is determined to break new ground and secure her first World Juniors medal.