Anahat Singh leads India to 7-medal haul at Asian Junior Squash Championships

India wrapped up a stellar campaign at the Asian Junior Squash Championships 2025 in Gimcheon, South Korea, clinching seven medals including two golds. At the heart of this success was 17-year-old Anahat Singh, who delivered a flawless performance to secure the girls’ U19 title.

Anahat, the top seed, lived up to expectations by defeating Hong Kong China’s Cheung Tsz Ching 3-0 (11-7, 11-2, 11-8) in the final. She did not drop a single game throughout the tournament. The victory marked her third consecutive Asian junior title, having won the U15 crown in 2022 and the U17 title in 2023. This rare achievement cements her status as one of Asia’s most promising squash stars.

Anahat’s success in Gimcheon comes on the heels of her impressive senior-level performances earlier this year. She clinched titles in women’s and mixed doubles at the Asian doubles Championships. She also made a notable run at the British Junior Open and won key matches against higher-ranked opponents at the World Championships. Her victory over world No. 28 Marina Stefanoni further underlined her readiness for elite competition.

Anahat Singh wins the Asian U19 #Squash title🏆🇮🇳



She took a 3-0 win over Hong Kong's Cheung TC to clinch the gold medal.



Final score: Anahat 11-7, 11-2, 11-8 Cheung pic.twitter.com/jzbEb13mEr — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 5, 2025

India’s second gold came from Aryaveer Dewan in the boys’ U17 category. Aryaveer, seeded second, stunned Malaysia’s top seed Nickhileswar Moganasundharam with a convincing 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-3) victory in the final.

In addition to the two golds, India picked up two silvers. Ayaan Dhanuka (boys’ U13) and Saanvi Kalanki (girls’ U15) both made it to their respective finals but fell short of the title. Ayaan was beaten 3-1 by Pakistan’s Muhammad Sohail Adnan, while Saanvi lost in straight games to Malaysia’s Jinoreeka Ning.

Three Indian players secured bronze medals after reaching the semi-finals: Amarya Bajaj (boys’ U13), Aryaman Singh (boys’ U15), and Anika Dubey (girls’ U17).

As squash prepares to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, India’s young stars—led by Anahat Singh—are building momentum. Her historic hat-trick of Asian junior titles could serve as a foundation for greater triumphs on the world stage.