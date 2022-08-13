Squash prodigy Anahat Singh enters the World Junior squash quarters

Promising Indian squash player Anahat Singh entered the quarterfinals of the women's singles event of the WSF World Juniors 2022 after beating England's Torrie Malik 3-1 in the fourth round here on Saturday.

Anahat, who was a member of India's squash contingent in the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, defeated Malik 11-5, 11-5, 6-1, 11-7.

She will face Egypt's Fayrouz Abouelkheir for a place in the semifinals.

"I really didn't expect that, but surprisingly I wasn't nervous!" Anahat said after her win over Malik.