India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 22
silver 16
Bronze 23
india
Squash prodigy Anahat Singh enters the World Junior squash quarters

Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh has entered the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Championships after beating Torrie Malik of England.

Anahat Singh became the youngest athlete to represent India at the CWG.

By

Pritish Raj

Published: 13 Aug 2022 5:52 PM GMT

Promising Indian squash player Anahat Singh entered the quarterfinals of the women's singles event of the WSF World Juniors 2022 after beating England's Torrie Malik 3-1 in the fourth round here on Saturday.

Anahat, who was a member of India's squash contingent in the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, defeated Malik 11-5, 11-5, 6-1, 11-7.

She will face Egypt's Fayrouz Abouelkheir for a place in the semifinals.

"I really didn't expect that, but surprisingly I wasn't nervous!" Anahat said after her win over Malik.

Squash World Squash Championships 
