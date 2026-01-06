Squash: Anahat Singh clinches U19 girls' silver at British Junior Open

India's Anahat Singh finished runner-up at the prestigious 2026 British Junior Open in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Singh, the tournament favourite, went down 9-11, 11-7, 3-11, 9-11 in the final to France's Lauren Baltayan.

The loss meant that Singh's search for a fourth title at the British Junior Open came to an abrupt halt.

#News | Silver for Anahat Singh🥈🇮🇳



The top seeded Indian finishes runner-up in Girls U19 singles at the prestigious British Junior Open in Birmingham👏



Anahat lost out 9-11, 11-7, 3-11, 9-11 in the final to France's Lauren Baltayan👊



📸: British Junior Open#Squash pic.twitter.com/W6sC4gkIhJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 6, 2026





She had clinched the U17 girls' singles title last year. She was also crowned the U15 girls' singles champion in 2023 and the U11 girls' singles champion in 2019 previously.

The top seeded athlete in the competition, Singh had started her campaign at the 2026 British Junior Open with a straight games 11-0, 11-3, 11-0 win over Hong Kong's Wing Kai Gladys Ho in the second round after receiving a first round bye.

She then beat two Egyptians – Malak Elmaraghy 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 in the Round of 16 before toppling Barb Sameh 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 11-3 in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals, Singh got the better of yet another Egyptian as she beat Malika El Karaksy 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 in straight games.