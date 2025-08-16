NSW Squash Bega Open: Anahat Singh advances to the final

Indian ace squash player Anahat Singh advanced to the final of the PSA Tour-Copper event, NSW Bega Open, with a tight five-game win against Egypt's Nour Khafagy in Australia on Saturday.

Anahat bounced back strongly from one game down to topple Khafagy, 10-12, 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7 in a tiring 54-minute semi-final matchup.

The semi-final line-up at the NSW Squash Bega Open 2025 is locked in 🔒 🇦🇺



🇮🇳 Anahat Singh 🆚 Nour Khafagy 🇪🇬

🇮🇳 Akanksha Salunkhe 🆚 Habiba Hani 🇪🇬



Catch up on quarter-finals day below 👇 — PSA Squash Tour (@PSASquashTour) August 15, 2025

The Egyptian started the match with a slight lead, which Anahat slowly ground back and forced a deuce in the opening game, but she could not continue that and lost the final two points to Nour.

The top-seeded Anahat bounced back strongly and won the next two games with a comfortable margin to take the lead for the first time in the match.

Anahat was looking comfortable to close out the match in four games, but then the Egyptian player won five consecutive points, while saving three match balls to force a decider.

In the decider, the Indian player calmed herself and had another three-match ball opportunities, and this time she didn't give Khafagy a chance to come back and convert the match on the first match ball, 11-7.

In the final, Anahat will be up against second-seeded Habiba Hani of Egypt, who booked her spot in the final with a 3-1 (11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 11-6) win over another Indian player, Akanksha Salunkhe.

