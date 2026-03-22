Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh win Indian Open Squash 2026 titles

India’s Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh emerged champions at the Indian Open Squash 2026, clinching the women’s and men’s singles titles respectively with commanding performances in the finals.

Anahat Singh secured the women’s title with a 3-1 win over Egypt’s Hana Moataz. She took control early, winning the first two games 11-5 and 11-6 before Moataz fought back to claim the third 11-9. Anahat responded strongly, closing out the match 11-6 in the fourth game to seal the title.

"Going into today, I wanted to win, and I expected myself to win. I knew Hana is a really tough player. She's been in the PSA Tour a lot longer than I have, and I've seen her play before I even got into starting to play in the PSA circuit. It was great to share a court with someone that I've seen for so many years on the PSA Tour, and getting to play with someone like her. I know she wasn't at 100% because she wasn't too well throughout the week. So I knew I had to take as much advantage of that as I possibly could," Anahat said after the win.

The victory marks another significant milestone for the young Indian, who continues to build momentum on the international circuit with consistent performances.

Abhay Singh dominates all-Indian men’s final



In the men’s final, Abhay Singh delivered a composed display to defeat compatriot Veer Chotrani in straight games. He won 11-9, 11-8, 11-4 to secure the title in an all-Indian clash.

"I lost two big finals on home soil last year, so I obviously didn't want the third one to go the same way. Today was more about showing myself who I can be on the court and what I'm capable of. It was very personal. It had nothing to do with Veer. Today was very much about me. The belief I have in myself is what I can produce. And I'm very proud of myself tonight, which is something I don't say very often," Abhay said after winning the title.

Abhay maintained control throughout the contest, gradually asserting dominance as the match progressed, particularly in the third game, where he closed out comfortably.

The results underline a strong showing for Indian squash at the home tournament, with domestic players dominating both draws.



