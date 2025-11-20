Anahat Singh and Joshna Chinappa advance to semifinals at the Indian Open Squash

India secured two semifinal berths in the women’s draw of the Daly College SRFI Indian Open, a PSA Bronze tournament, as Anahat Singh and Joshna Chinappa recorded convincing quarterfinal victories on Thursday.

Top seed Anahat continued her strong run, easing past German eighth seed Katerina Tycova 11-5, 11-1, 11-4. The teenager controlled the contest from the outset, using her pace and precision to prevent Tycova from settling into extended rallies. After a competitive opening game, Anahat raised the tempo and allowed her opponent only one point in the second, maintaining full command through the closing stages to reach another PSA semifinal.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa also progressed comfortably, defeating Spain’s Sofia Mateos 11-4, 11-6, 11-3. The seventh seed relied on her court craft and early volleying to dictate the exchanges, pulling ahead quickly in the first game before handling a brief challenge from Mateos in the second. Joshna closed out the match efficiently, keeping errors to a minimum and securing a straight-games win.

In the men’s draw, India’s Ramit Tandon fell just short of an upset against top seed Youssef Soliman. Tandon recovered well after losing the opening game, taking the next two to lead 2-1. However, Soliman regained momentum in the fourth, levelling the contest 11-3 before sealing the decider 11-5. The Egyptian’s resilience and control in the final stages secured him a place in the semifinals with an 11-5, 9-11, 3-11, 11-3, 11-5 victory.

The results ensure continued Indian representation deep into the women’s event, with both Anahat and Joshna poised for challenging semifinal encounters as the tournament enters its final rounds.