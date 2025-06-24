Squash: Abhay-Velavan, Anahat-Joshna storm into Asian Doubles C'ships semis

The Indian men's doubles pair of Abhay Singh-Velavan Senthilkumar and the women's doubles pair of Anahat Singh-Joshna Chinappa, on Tuesday, stormed into the semifinals of the 2025 Asian Squash Doubles Championships.

The second seeded Anahat and Joshna made quick work of their ninth seeded opponents Jemyca Aribado and Yvonne Alyssa Dalida, registering a straight games 11-6, 11-3 win.

The Indians required just 12 minutes to book their spot in the semi-finals, where they'll face Po Yui Kirstie and Yee Lam Toby of Hong Kong.

Anahat and Joshna had earlier qualified for the quarter-finals by topping Pool B of women's doubles. They registered two wins in as many matches, pipping fellow Indians Pooja Raghu and Rathika Seelan to enter the final eight stage.

In men's doubles, top seeds and defending champions Abhay Singh & Velavan Senthilkumar reach SEMIFINALS defeating Korea's Minwoo Lee & Jooyoung Na.

Score: 2-1 (10-11,11-3,11-5)



Meanwhile in men's doubles, the top seeded pair of Abhay and Velavan had to work hard for a 10-11, 11-3, 11-5 win over Korea's Minwoo Lee and Jooyoung Na.

The Indians conceded the opening game but fought back well to register a come-from-behind victory in 37 minutes.

Abhay and Velavan will next face Chi Him Wong and Ming Hong Tang of Hong Kong in the semi-finals.

Much like Anahat-Joshna, Abhay and Velavan too topped their group with two wins in as many matches to book their spot in the quarter-finals earlier.

On the other hand, the pair of Abhay-Anahat and Velavan-Joshna both earned a bye in the first round of mixed doubles. They'll play their quarter-finals matches on Wednesday.