Squash: Abhay Singh wins the Hyder Trophy title after a stellar run in New York

India’s top-ranked men’s squash player, Abhay Singh, capped off a dominant week at the Hyder Trophy 2025 in New York by lifting the PSA Challenger Tour title with a hard-fought 3-1 win over England’s Sam Todd in the final on Sunday.

Abhay, seeded first in the $12,000 event, defeated World No. 99 Todd 11-8, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7 in a gripping contest that lasted over 50 minutes. Both players showed great skill and determination, but it was the 25-year-old from Chennai who edged ahead in the key moments to secure the win.

Earlier in the semifinals, Abhay delivered a clinical performance to beat third seed and reigning U23 world champion Noor Zaman of Pakistan in straight games — 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 — to storm into the final. His road to the title also included victories over Malaysia’s Yee Xian Siow (3-1) in the second round and Egypt’s Ziad Ibrahim (3-0) in the quarterfinals, following a first-round bye.

This title continues Abhay’s impressive rise in the professional circuit. In March 2025, he broke into the top 50 of the PSA world rankings for the first time, currently sitting at World No. 45 after consistent performances across 12 tournaments this season.

#News India’s Abhay Singh 🇮🇳 clinched the Hyder Trophy (PSA Challenger) title after a gritty 3-1 win over World No. 99 Sam Todd

Score: 11-8, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7

What a battle — Abhay held his nerve and came out on top! 🔥#Squash #AbhaySingh #PSAChallenger pic.twitter.com/Ji0bjBEvQO — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 5, 2025

His recent form also bodes well ahead of the World Squash Championships 2025, scheduled to be held in Chicago from May 9 to 17. Abhay will be part of a strong Indian contingent alongside Veer Chotrani, Ramit Tandon, and Velavan Senthilkumar in the men’s singles draw.

Abhay’s success in New York adds to his growing list of achievements, which includes double gold at the 2024 Asian Squash Championships in Malaysia, where he triumphed in men’s doubles with Velavan Senthilkumar and in mixed doubles with Joshna Chinappa.

With this latest title, Abhay Singh continues to prove himself as one of India’s most promising squash stars on the global stage.