Abhay Singh breaks into world top 30 in PSA World Rankings

India’s top-ranked men’s squash player Abhay Singh has achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 29 in the latest PSA World Rankings, climbing six spots following a strong showing at the Qatar Classic 2025 in Doha.

The 27-year-old now becomes only the third Indian man to break into the world’s top 30, after Saurav Ghosal, who reached World No. 10 in April 2019, and Ramit Tandon, whose career-best ranking was World No. 28 in October 2024.

At the Qatar Classic, Abhay delivered one of the standout performances of his career. In the Round of 32, he stunned World No. 5 Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt 11-6, 11-4, 1-11, 11-9, marking one of his biggest wins on the PSA Tour.

In the Round of 16, he went down fighting against than World No. 15 Fares Dessouky, pushing the Egyptian to five games before narrowly losing 13-11, 5-11, 11-9, 3-11, 3-11 in a thrilling encounter.

Earlier this year, Abhay captured his 11th PSA Tour title by winning the Hyder Trophy 2025 in May, continuing a stellar season that has seen him steadily rise through the rankings.

A multiple Asian Games medallist, Abhay bowed out of the ongoing PSA Bronze event in New York, losing to fellow Indian Veer Chotrani 1-3 (11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 5-11) in the opening round.