All you need to know about the 2025 Squash World Cup in Chennai

India will host the Squash World Cup for the third consecutive edition, set to take place at the SDAT Stadium from December 9 to 14 in Chennai.

This is a mixed team tournament where each nation fields two men and two women players, competing in ties with four best-of-five matches.

This will be the fifth edition of the World Cup, returning to Chennai again, featuring 12 national teams, expanded from 8 in the previous edition.

India reached the semi-finals in the last edition to bag a historic first-ever bronze medal. The team will now try to upgrade it in 2025 with a balanced squad of experience and youth.

Leading the charge in women's singles will be the youngster Anahat Singh and the veteran Joshna Chinappa, who both had two consecutive finals at home tournaments recently.

In men's singles, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar will lead the side in absence of Saurav Ghosal, who played a key role in last edition's bronze medal-winning performance.

Format of 2025 Squash World Cup

Competiton Format

There are 12 teams at the World Cup, equally distributed in four pools of 3 teams, where the best two teams from each group will qualify for knockout stage.

After that, the eight teams will fight it out against each other to decide the winner in a single-legged knockout format, starting from quarterfinals to final.

Tie Format

Each tie will comprise four matches, with every player of a team fighting against their opposing counterpart, where all matches will be played to a best of 5 games up to 7 points.

Every team will get 2 points for a win in their first male and female matches, and then 1 point for a win in second male and female matches.

Overall, a tie will have 6 points on offer, but in the case of a draw in knockout matches, the winning team will be decided by the greater positive difference between games won and lost in a tie.

Indian Squad for 2025 Squash World Cup

Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar

Groups of 2025 Squash World Cup

Group A - Hong Kong, South Africa, South Korea

Group B - India, Brazil, Switzerland

Group C - Malaysia, Australia, Poland

Group D - Japan, Egypt, Iran

Schedule of 2025 Squash World Cup

December 09 - Group Stage Matchday-1 - India Vs Switzerland - 6:00 PM IST

December 11- Group Stage Matchday-2 - India Vs Brazil - 2:30 PM IST

December 12 - Quarterfinals

December 13 - Semi-finals

December 14 - Final

Where to Watch 2025 Squash World Cup

All matches of the 2025 Squash World Cup will be live on the World Squash official Website, worldsquash.tv, and on website of their official partner, the Olympic Channel.