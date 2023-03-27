Sporthood and Ascoli FC join hands to promote grassroots and youth development in India

Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC SpA is proud to announce a partnership with Sporthood, the largest network of trainers in South India with over 125 centers in Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana. Through the partnership, Sporthood athletes will have the opportunity to grow and develop their talents, drawing on the knowledge and skills of the Juventus coaches.



Sporthood’s technological capabilities ensure that each child’s progress is carefully tracked and shared in real time with the Ascoli Calcio scouting team. Athlete parents will also be able to track their children’s progress through the Sporthood app (available on iOS and Android).

The goal of Ascoli Calcio and Sporthood is to create a global network of ambitious athletes and coaches, thus developing a new generation of talent. One of the key components of the partnership is the student exchange program: each year a select group of athletes from all over India will have the opportunity to complete an internship at Ascoli Calcio to train and develop their skills. In the same way, representatives of the club will travel to India to organize coaching camps and training sessions for young athletes. This exchange program, not only sports, but also cultural, will allow athletes to learn new training methods, honing their skills.

“This partnership allows Ascoli Calcio to expand its scope and export our brand to a very receptive territory. For our Club, this is a very important opportunity to develop merchandising, networking between companies – our commercial partners will be able to establish a network of contacts with large Indian companies and vice versa – interest in the world of Ascoli Calcio (team, initiatives, social networks) and, last but not least, tourism. When the athletes come to Ascoli Piceno for their training, they will have the opportunity to stay in the city and discover the architectural, culinary and cultural beauties; excellent advertising tool for Ascoli Piceno. We will also provide all our technical support to novice athletes, as well as access to our facilities during internships with our professional staff. We look forward to working with Sporthood to pass on our technical and managerial know-how which the Indian Football School can develop to create a new generation of talent,” said Domenico Verdone, General Manager of Ascoli Calcio.

“This partnership with Ascoli is a milestone for Sporthood and the young athletes that are part of it,” said Rahul Anthony Thomas, founder and CEO of Sporthood. “Our mission is to empower young athletes to reach their full potential and this partnership allows us to do just that by providing access to the best training facilities and coaching staff. We are thrilled to partner with Ascoli to build a global network of aspiring athletes and coaches.”