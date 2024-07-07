IOA ropes in BPCL as the principal sponsor for four years

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) roped in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Maharatna and Fortune Global 500 company, as the principal sponsor for Team India for four years.

This collaboration, intending to support the Indian athletes, will begin with the Paris Olympics and last till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

IOA's partnership with BPCL aims to boost the confidence and aspirations of Indian athletes.

As part of this collaboration, BPCL will launch a series of campaigns aimed at galvanizing support for Indian athletes heading to the Paris Olympics.

These initiatives will celebrate the athletes' relentless pursuit of excellence and inspire the nation to support them.

"Consistent with BPCL’s philosophy of nurturing and encouraging our country’s sporting talent from their initial years and through their sporting careers, we have, over the years, taken on board, over 200 sportspersons across various disciplines. Our support serves to provide confidence to the sportspersons, acting as a springboard for their aspirations," said G. Krishnakumar, Chairman and Managing Director of BPCL.

PT Usha, President of the IOA, expressed gratitude for BPCL's support. "We thank BPCL for partnering with the Indian Olympic Association, as a Principal Partner for a four-year journey starting from Paris Olympics '24 and for supporting and believing in the potential of Indian athletes. This partnership signifies our shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent and cultivating role models for India," said Usha.

BPCL's support extends beyond financial backing, aiming to create an environment where athletes can thrive and inspire future generations. This partnership underscores BPCL's vision of investing in the nation's sports ecosystem and nurturing new sporting icons. The company also aspires to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040.