Inspire Institute of Sport & Judo Federation of India partner to develop Judo in India

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) and the Judo Federation of India (JFI) on Monday announced the signing of an agreement that would see the institute become the official High-Performance Partner to the JFI for an initial period of three years.





Besides, the JFI will also conduct International Judo Federation (IJF) Academy Level-1 and Level-2 courses at the facility to help develop the sport further in the country. Under the terms of the agreement, IIS will provide access to its state-of-the-art campus in Bellary, Karnataka, and sports science expertise for identified cadet, junior and elite Indian judokas, besides hosting the Indian teams across age-categories at the facility for national camps. The Institute will also work together with the JFI to identify and scout talented judokas from across the country, who would be inducted into the IIS Judo Program on full scholarships.Besides, the JFI will also conduct International Judo Federation (IJF) Academy Level-1 and Level-2 courses at the facility to help develop the sport further in the country.

Speaking during the contract signing and handover in Mumbai, Parth Jindal, Founder of the Inspire Institute of Sport, said, "The IIS Judo Program has achieved tremendous success over the past few years, which has made us confident about the inherent talent and potential in our country for the sport. Judo is a popular global sport and we are committed to work with the JFI to develop and professionalize the ecosystem for the sport in India. With 60 medals on offer at the Olympics, we believe that with this partnership, India can genuinely compete for some of these medals at the upcoming Games in Paris and Los Angeles."

Signed and sealed! ✍️



The Inspire Institute of Sport has signed an agreement with the Judo Federation of India, to serve as its High Performance Partner. More to follow!#CraftingVictories🇮🇳 #Judo🥋 pic.twitter.com/rAFfhdzQgU — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) October 26, 2021