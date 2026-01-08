How leagues, federations and broadcasters leverage AI automation in sports

As global sports consumption fragments across broadcast, OTT and social platforms, leagues, federations and broadcasters are under growing pressure to deliver faster, more relevant content at scale.

Fans expect instant access to key moments, personalised storytelling and consistent coverage across formats and devices, while rights holders are expected to do more across packed sporting calendars without proportionally increasing production overheads.

Eurovision Sport and NAGRAVISION are responding to this shift by embedding AI-led automation at the core of their content workflows, offering a practical example of how modern sports organisations can scale efficiently.

Supported by Indian sports technology solutions company Sportz Interactive (SI), the collaboration reflects a wider industry move towards technology-enabled production models that prioritise speed, scale and flexibility.

Across this approach, AI is being used to streamline the most resource-intensive parts of content creation, from identifying key in-game moments to assembling highlights and distributing them across platforms.

By automating these workflows, the collaboration enables the processing of over 10,000 hours of live sports annually across more than 20 sports, while allowing editorial teams to retain control over narrative, quality and publishing decisions.

This level of automation is particularly valuable as broadcasters, leagues and federations look to expand coverage without adding complexity. Multi-format outputs for social, OTT and long-form platforms can be produced in parallel, while multi-language workflows ensure content reaches global audiences in real time.

In this context, SI’s Playground platform supports large-scale video production in a way that prioritises efficiency, consistency and adaptability, reflecting a broader shift towards practical, reliable AI-driven workflows across platforms and markets.

Alan Fagan, Managing Director, Eurovision Sport, said, “At Eurovision Sport, we are constantly evolving how we serve our members and their audiences. Building on our partnership with NAGRAVISION, this collaboration with SI exemplifies that commitment by bringing faster, more intelligent content workflows to our operations and ensuring we deliver scale and quality in every frame.”

Speaking on the partnership, Raghav Mehta, SVP - Revenue & Partnerships at Sportz Interactive (SI), added, “This is the future of content. Automated, intelligent, and deeply personal. By combining AI-powered video production with secure, seamless delivery, we’re enabling broadcasters to create engaging highlights in minutes, tailored for any audience, anywhere.”