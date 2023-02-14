Tennis: Bengaluru Open onboards DafaNews as title sponsors for 3 years

Bengaluru Open, India's prestigious ATP Challenger tennis event, has onboarded leading sports news and analysis portal DafaNews as its title sponsor for the next three years. The sponsorship deal will be effective from the upcoming 2023 edition of the esteemed tournament which will be commencing from February 20.



The Bengaluru Open, organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), has been providing fans and players with world-class tennis experiences since 2015 and this association will see DafaNews promote the progress of the sport in the city as well as across the country.

"We are delighted to welcome DafaNews as title sponsor for the Bengaluru Open. Their commitment as well as presence within the sports community will strengthen our vision of nurturing the sport's ecosystem within the country. Built on a strong foundation of belief and shared vision for the development of Indian tennis, we look forward to this long and successful association that will enhance the level of this prestigious tournament," said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director of Bengaluru Open.

While DafaNews presents sports enthusiasts with news, updates and analysis across all major sports, it has also played a major part in India's sporting canvas by associating with a number of major teams and leagues. As part of this sponsorship, the news portal will see a prominent presence at the tournament through various branding collaterals.

"Partnering with Bengaluru Open is an amazing opportunity. We've been showing our support for the growth of tennis in India and this is another step in doing so. We are really happy that this opportunity was given to us and we couldn't be more happy to have the chance to sponsor an ATP event once again," said Joao Coimbra Tavares, DafaNews Manager.

The tournament has attracted stars of the tennis world since its inception and this year's edition will be no different with the former World No. 10 Lucas Pouille and last year's champion Chun-hsin Tseng set to compete for the coveted title.

The Bengaluru Open will take place at the KSLTA Stadium with the qualifiers scheduled from February 19 to 20 while the main draw will be conducted from February 20 to 26.