Alliance University Signs MoU with Anju Bobby High Performance Center to Launch BBA in Sports Management

Bengaluru-based Alliance University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Anju Bobby High Performance (ABHP), a premier athletic training institution founded by legendary Indian Olympian Anju Bobby George and coach Robert Bobby George.

This strategic partnership seeks to integrate high-performance athletic training with academic excellence and open new avenues for India’s youth in sports management and fitness.

The collaboration aligns with the Sports Development and Welfare Bill 2025, which highlights the need for structured academic pathways and institutional support to professionalize sports education and expand career prospects within India’s evolving sports landscape.

Among the initiatives outlined in the MoU, a key highlight is the launch of a four-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Sports Management. Set to begin in the 2026 academic year with an initial intake of 60 students, the program blends classroom instruction with experiential learning in sports leadership, athlete mentorship, and fitness management.

Co-delivered by ABHP and Alliance University, the course will benefit from ABHP’s expertise through curriculum development, guest sessions, and mentorship from elite athletes and industry professionals.

The timing of this launch is significant, coinciding with the increasing recognition of sports as a formal sector in India. The National Sports University Bill 2025 further highlights the importance of academic pathways in this field.

To ensure strong academic standards and industry alignment, a Programme Advisory Committee featuring members from both institutions will oversee curriculum quality, pedagogy, and implementation. The partners also intend to expand the scholarship initiative to include additional female athletes each year, subject to mutual agreement and funding availability.

As part of the agreement, Alliance University will introduce the Anju Bobby George Women Athlete Scholarship, awarding annual support to two outstanding female athletes who have demonstrated excellence at the state, national, or international level. The scholarship reinforces the shared goal of promoting gender equity in sports.

ABHP will also provide structured high-performance fitness coaching to AU students who express interest in such training. Each training cycle will commence once a mutually agreed minimum number of participants is met.

In addition, AU will work with ABHP to establish an annual Inter-University Sports League, drawing inspiration from global best practices such as Ivy League competitions. The partnership also envisions academic collaboration through joint research publications, participation in seminars and conferences, and the organization of workshops and awareness programs centered on sports science, management, and inclusion.

Speaking on the occasion, Anju Bobby George, celebrated Olympian and co-founder of ABHP, said: "At ABHP, our vision has always been to nurture future champions and leaders in sport. This partnership with Alliance University is a step toward institutionalizing sports education in India. We’re not just training athletes – we are helping shape future sports entrepreneurs, administrators, and professionals who will redefine India’s sporting landscape.”

Further to this, Mr. Abhay Chebbi, Pro Chancellor, Alliance University, added, "Sports today is not just about competition, it is about creating a thriving ecosystem where talent, training, and education converge. Through this MoU, we aim to provide young people with the academic knowledge, industry exposure, and high-performance training they need to excel both on and off the field. Our vision is to see India emerge not only as a sporting nation but also as a global hub for sports management and innovation.”

“This collaboration blends education and performance in a truly visionary way,” said Dr. Priestly Shan, Vice-Chancellor of Alliance University. “We are proud to partner with a global sports icon like Anju Bobby George. Together, we aim to empower India’s youth through holistic sports education, cutting-edge training, and leadership development.”

Beyond academics, the MoU also includes initiatives such as high-performance fitness coaching for university students by ABHP’s elite trainers, shared use of sporting facilities, annual inter-university sports leagues modelled after global best practices, and joint research in the fields of sports science and management.

Both parties will work collaboratively to upgrade Alliance University’s sports infrastructure, co-host workshops and seminars, and engage in nationwide efforts to promote inclusivity, talent development, and fitness consciousness among youth.