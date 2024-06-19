Aditya Birla Capital Partners with Indian Olympic Association for Paris Olympics 2024

Mumbai, 19 June 2024: Aditya Birla Capital Limited, India’s leading financial services conglomerate and the holding company of the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group, has announced its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (“IOA”) as the Official Sponsor of Team India at the Paris Olympics 2024. This partnership underscores Aditya Birla Capital’s commitment to empowering individuals and communities, reflecting its core value proposition of ‘Enriching Lives. Winning as One’.

Aditya Birla Capital, with its legacy and values derived from the Aditya Birla Group, is a brand that resonates with Trust.

As a trusted name in financial services industry, the company has been enriching the lives of millions of Indians by empowering them to transcend their financial goals and aspirations across different life stages.

Sports has the unique power to impact changes across the world. In a country brimming with young sporting talent, Aditya Birla Capital recognizes the unifying power of sports.

As the Official Sponsor of Team India at the Paris Olympics 2024, Aditya Birla Capital aims to celebrate this spirit of sportsmanship and deepen its association in the field of sports.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Vishakha Mulye, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., said, “The beauty of sports lies in its power to transcend boundaries, unite people, and demonstrate the extraordinary limits of human potential and resilience. Olympics is one of the greatest sporting events across the world. We are excited to partner with the IOA and show our support for the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics. We are proud to support our athletes in their journey to athletic excellence and wish Team India all the very best for an incredible performance at the Paris Olympics.”



Dr. P.T. Usha, President of the IOA, said, “We extend our sincere gratitude to Aditya Birla Capital for their support and belief in the potential of Indian athletes and in the shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent and cultivating role models for India. The growing support from brands and corporate India who understand the pivotal role sports play in our nation’s development, is truly heartening and encouraging at the same time. We look forward to further strengthening our association, as we strive to achieve our collective goals in the journey ahead.”



Mr. Neerav Tomar, MD of IOS Sports & Entertainment - the official commercial agency of the Indian Olympic Association, said, “We are delighted to have Aditya Birla Capital as the Official Sponsor of Team India for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Aditya Birla Capital has been an avid supporter of sports for a long time, and this partnership with Team India for the Olympic Games highlights their dedication to advancing sports in the country. This collaboration aligns with our mutual goal of empowering Team India to reach new heights of success at Paris Olympics 2024."



An integrated marketing campaign

As a part of this endeavour, Aditya Birla Capital shall be launching an integrated marketing campaign featuring India’s leading athletes who will represent the country at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The campaign will encapsulate their inspiring stories of athletic excellence, overcoming tribulations, struggles leading up to the defining moments of pride, and will be amplified across mediums including Digital, OTT, Print, Outdoor as well as social media platforms.

Further, the campaign will include brand activations, designed to generate nationwide support for the Indian Olympic contingent.


