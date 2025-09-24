Sport Climbing World C'ships: Manikandan wins silver; Joga Purty sets national record

India's Manikandan clinched the silver medal in RP2 Lead at the 2025 IFSC Para Sport Climbing World Championships on Wednesday.

Manikandan, a former para world champion from 2012, won his first silver at the global competition since 2014 with a score of 36+.

The gold medallist Brayden Butler of USA had a score of 44+ while bronze medallist Philipp Hrozek from Germany finished with a score of 36.

This marked a sixth career world championships medal for Manikandan.

Joga Purty sets national record

Earlier in the day, Joga Purty shattered her own national record in women's speed climbing at the IFSC Sport Climbing World Championships.

She clocked 7.88s to climb up the wall – a massive improvement from her previous national record of 8.89s.





Despite the sensational improvement, Purty was only the 31st fastest among the 42 athletes in contention in the event.

It wasn't enough for the Indian to qualify for the final.