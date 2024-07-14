Deepu Gowda sets new speed climbing national record

Deepu Mallesh Gowda set a new national record in men's speed climbing on Sunday at the IFSC World Cup in Chamonix, France.

Gowda clocked an impressive 5.783 seconds during his second climb, surpassing his previous record of 5.887 seconds, which he set at the IFSC Asian Olympic Qualifier in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This marked the fourth time Gowda had broken his national record.

Despite this remarkable achievement, Gowda finished 36th out of 51 climbers in the qualification round.



The competition at the IFSC World Cup was fierce, showcasing some of the best talent from around the globe.

The event was ultimately won by 22-year-old Matteo Zurloni of Italy, who edged past Jianguo Long of China with a timing of 4.978 seconds, narrowly beating Long's 4.979 seconds.

Gowda's performance, while commendable, highlights the intense level of skill and speed present in the international climbing community.

Gowda's journey to Chamonix was not without its challenges. He had to secure sponsorship to fund his trip.

His determination and perseverance paid off as he set a new benchmark for Indian speed climbing.

This latest accomplishment adds to Gowda's growing legacy in the sport and serves as an inspiration for other climbers in India.

As he continues to push the boundaries of his abilities, Gowda's contributions are elevating the profile of climbing in the national sports arena.