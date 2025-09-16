TN Bhavani wins India's first-ever medal in women's cross country skiing

TN Bhavani clinched India's first-ever women's cross country skiing medal in a FIS accredited event on Sunday.

Competing in the women's 5km interval start free race in Corralco, Chile, Bhavani clocked 21:04.9s to win a bronze medal.

In what was a five athlete competition, Bhavani finished 3 minutes and 51seconds behind the gold medal winner Regina Martinez Lorenzo of Mexico, who clocked 17:13.6s.

#News 🇮🇳❄️ T N Bhavani creates history as the first Indian woman to win an International Ski Federation (FIS) medal in women’s cross-country skiing, clinching bronze in Chile. 🥉



Martina Flores of Chile took the silver medal with a timing of 17:16.4s.

"I'm thrilled to share that I won my first international FIS medal today – a bronze in the 5km cross-country skiing race in Chile," Bhavani wrote in a social media post.

"This is also the first-ever FIS medal for India in women's category in cross-country skiing," she added.



