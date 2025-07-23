Shreyasi Joshi scripts history with gold at Asian Roller Skating C'ships

Shreyasi Joshi has made history by winning gold in the Inline Freestyle-Classic Slalom event at the Asian Roller Skating Championships in South Korea.

She registered the highest score in the senior girls’ category with an impressive 83.33 points.

The result means that the 21-year-old skater has become the first ever Indian to win the Asian title.

Who is Shreyasi Joshi?

Born in Pune, Shreyasi and her sister Swarali, a 9-time national champion, started skating at an early age. By the time they were six, the duo had already found success at the national level.

Shreyasi, a 10-time national champion, was one of seven skaters from Pune to represent India at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. At the age of 12, Shreyasi competed in both freestyle and speed slalom at the 2017 World Roller Games in Nanjing, China. She had finished 20th and 22nd, respectively.

Shreyasi and her sister Swarali have set their sights on the upcoming 2025 World Games scheduled for August 7-17 in Chengdu, People’s Republic of China.

The Joshi sisters have dominated the national scene since and Shreyasi has grown into one of India’s top inline skaters.