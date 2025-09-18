Anandkumar Velkumar: The reluctant skater who put India on the world stage

On September 16, 2025, at Beidaihe in China, Anandkumar Velkumar turned a nation’s curiosity about inline skating into a full-blown belief.

With a searing final lap in the men’s 1000m sprint, the 22-year-old from Chennai became India’s first-ever senior World Champion in speed skating.

A bronze in the 500m sprint two days earlier had hinted at something special, but the gold confirmed it: India now had a bona fide global star on wheels.

Anand opened up to The Bridge in an exclusive interview after creating history.

A reluctant start in KK Nagar

For Anandkumar, the journey began in the most unassuming of places — a skating class in a neighborhood park in KK Nagar.

“There was a park next to my house, like just a 100-meter walk,” he recalls with a smile.

“My sister used to go for skating classes there. My mom just wanted me to join some activity, so she enrolled me too. Honestly, I wasn’t in love with it from the start. I just used to go for the sake of it.”

That reluctant hobby, nudged along by sibling rivalry with elder sister Subi Suvetha (herself a national-level skater), would eventually transform into a calling.

By his late teens, Anandkumar was competing at nationals, balancing schoolwork and sport in the way only stubborn teenagers can.

A bachelor’s degree in computer science at the College of Engineering, Guindy, added another layer of complexity.

“Some days I’d come home from training, quickly get ready, and rush for lab classes,” he laughs.

“My college really supported me, my professors, my physical director — they gave me permission for competitions whenever I needed. Without that, it would have been very tough.”

The silver that changed everything

In 2021, at the Junior World Championships, the then 18-year-old Anandkumar lined up for the 15km elimination race with modest expectations.

“My target was to finish in the top 10,” he says. “Only at the end did I feel like maybe I could do something. To win silver that day… it was the moment I realised this could be more than a hobby.”

That medal changed his outlook. Inline skating was no longer just something he did; it was a sport that he could consider building a life around.

The transition to the senior category in 2022, however, was brutal.

“The competition is definitely a lot more intense,” he admits.

“The first few years were really hard. Last year at Worlds, I only managed eighth. But this year, racing at the European Championships, the Asian Championships, and the World Games gave me so much exposure. That built my confidence.”

Bronze, then gold in Beidaihe

It all came together in Beidaihe this September. A bronze in the 500m sprint hinted at his readiness. Two days later, the gold in the 1000m confirmed it.

“I wasn’t expecting gold, honestly. You can never be sure,” he says.

“My goal was just to be on the podium. But the bronze from the 500m gave me confidence. The 1000m is my main event, and I knew I was strong enough. To actually win gold… it still feels unreal.”

Recognition poured in from all corners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his “grit, speed, and spirit” as an inspiration for Indian youth. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, among others, joined the chorus of praise.

For a sport long on the fringes, the sight of mainstream icons celebrating a skater’s triumph felt like a watershed moment.

And yet, Anandkumar found himself most moved by the fraternity he races with.

“What stood out for me was the way the whole skating community reacted,” he says. “Even competitors from other countries were happy for my win. That meant a lot.”

For all the personal glory, Anandkumar insists the bigger story is about skating itself.

“We’re on the right path,” he says. “The bronze at the 2023 Asian Games gave us recognition. Now, after this gold, there’s more spotlight. In Chennai itself we have three or four tracks now, and lots of clubs with kids skating. The base is growing.”

Looking ahead

For now, Anandkumar is keeping his gaze short. “I still have two more races at this World Championships,” he says.

“Defending my title is a thought for the future. The 2027 Asian Championships — hopefully in India- will be a huge target. But right now, it’s one step at a time.”

His advice to India’s next wave of skaters is simple:

“Enjoy the sport. Don’t be forced into it. There will be wins and losses, but the main thing is to keep working hard and enjoy the process.”