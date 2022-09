World Shotgun Championships 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Live Stream

Preview



The ISSF World Shotgun Championships 2022 will take place in the city of Osijek, Croatia from 19th September to 12th October 2022. The tournament will include events across senior and junior categories for both men and women.

The Shotgun Championships are usually held biannually. The last one took place in 2019 in Lonato, Italy where the home team emerged as toppers in the medal tally. The Italian shooters clinched a total of 15 medals which included 6 gold.

Due to the pandemic, the tournament couldn't be held last year, and hence is coming back to its usual order in a few days time.

India Squad

There are a total of 25 shooters going from India whose names are present in the entry list of the competition.

Shapath Bharadwaj (Men's)- Trap Junior, Trap Mixed Team Junior, Trap Team Junior.

Ritu Raj Bundela (Men's)- Skeet Junior, Skeet Team Junior.

Maheshwari Chauhan (Women's)- Skeet, Skeet Mixed Team, Skeet Team.

Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala (Women's)- Skeet Junior, Skeet Team Junior.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal (Women's)- Skeet Junior, Skeet Mixed Team Junior, Skeet Team Junior.

Raiza Dhillon (Women's)- Skeet, Skeet Mixed Team, Skeet Team.

Bhavtegh Singh Gill (Men's)- Skeet Junior, Skeet Mixed Team Junior, Skeet Team Junior.

Sabeera Haris (Women's)- Trap Junior, Trap Mixed Team Junior, Trap Team Junior.

Vivaan Kapoor (Men's)- Trap, Trap Mixed Team, Trap Team.

Manisha Keer (Women's)- Trap, Trap Mixed Team, Trap Team.

Areeba Khan (Women's)- Skeet Junior, Skeet Mixed Team Junior, Skeet Team Junior.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Men's)- Skeet, Skeet Mixed Team, Skeet Team.

Gurjoat Khangura (Men's)- Skeet, Skeet Team.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta (Men's)- Trap, Trap Team.

Anant Naruka (Men's)- Skeet, Skeet Team, Skeet Mixed Team.

Neru Neeru (Women's)- Trap, Trap Team.

Preeti Rajak (Women's)- Trap Junior, Trap Mixed Team Junior, Trap Team Junior.

Darshna Rathore (Women's)- Skeet, Skeet Team.

Abhay Singh Sekhon (Men's)- Skeet Junior, Skeet Mixed Team Junior, Skeet Team Junior.

Shreyasi Singh (Women's)- Trap, Trap Mixed Team, Trap Team.

Prithviraj Tondaiman (Men's)- Trap, Trap Mixed Team, Trap Team.

Aadya Tripathi (Women's)- Trap Junior, Trap Team Junior.

Bhavya Tripathi (Women's)- Trap Junior.

Arya Vansh Tyagi (Men's)- Trap Junior, Trap Team Junior.

Shardul Vihan (Men's)- Trap Junior, Trap Mixed Team Junior, Trap Team Junior.

Schedule

Wednesday, 21st September

Trap Men Junior Day 1 (12 pm to 4:45 pm IST)

Trap Women Junior Day 1 (12 pm to 4:45 pm IST)

Thursday, 22nd September

Trap Men Junior Day 2 (12 pm to 3:30 pm IST)

Trap Women Junior Day 2 (12 pm to 3:30 pm IST)

Trap Women Junior Final (4:45 pm IST onwards)

Trap Men Junior Final (6:30 pm IST onwards)

Friday, 23rd September

Trap Mixed Team Junior (12 pm to 5:30 pm IST)

Trap Mixed Team Junior Final (7 pm IST onwards)

Saturday, 24th September

Trap Team Men Junior (12 pm to 5:30 pm IST)

Trap Team Women Junior (12 pm to 5:30 pm IST)

Trap Team Women Junior Final (6:45 pm IST onwards)

Trap Team Men Junior Final (7:55 pm IST onwards)

Monday, 26th September

Trap Men Day 1 (12 pm to 7:30 pm IST)

Trap Women Day 1 (12 pm to 7:30 pm IST)

Tuesday, 27th September

Trap Men Day 2 (12 pm to 7:30 pm IST)

Trap Women Day 2 (12 pm to 7:30 pm IST)

Wednesday, 28th September

Trap Men Day 3 (12 pm to 4 pm IST)

Trap Women Day 3 (12 pm to 4 pm IST)

Trap Women Final (5:15 pm IST onwards)

Trap Men Final (7:00 pm IST onwards)

Thursday, 29th September

Trap Mixed Team (12 pm to 5:15 pm IST)

Trap Mixed Team Final (7:00 pm IST onwards)

Friday, 30th September

Trap Team Men (11:45 am to 6:15 pm IST)

Trap Team Women (11:45 am to 6:15 pm IST)

Trap Team Women Final (7:15 pm IST onwards)

Trap Team Men Final (8:25 pm IST onwards)

Sunday, 2nd October

Skeet Men Junior Day 1 (12 pm to 5 pm IST)

Skeet Women Junior Day 1 (12 pm to 5 pm IST)

Monday, 3rd October

Skeet Men Junior Day 2 (12 pm to 3:15 pm IST)

Skeet Women Junior Day 2 (12 pm to 3:15 pm IST)

Skeet Women Junior Final (4:45 pm IST onwards)

Skeet Men Junior Final (6:30 pm IST onwards)

Tuesday, 4th October

Skeet Mixed Team Junior (12 pm to 4:45 pm IST)

Skeet Mixed Team Junior Final (6:30 pm IST onwards)

Wednesday, 5th October

Skeet Team Men Junior (12 pm to 5:30 pm IST)

Skeet Team Women Junior (12 pm to 5:30 pm IST)

Skeet Team Women Junior Final (6:45 pm IST onwards)

Skeet Team Men Junior Final (7:55 pm IST onwards)

Friday, 7th October

Skeet Men Day 1 (12 pm to 7:45 pm IST)

Skeet Women Day 1 (12 pm to 7:45 pm IST)

Saturday, 8th October

Skeet Men Day 2 (12 pm to 7:45 pm IST)

Skeet Women Day 2 (12 pm to7:45 pm IST)

Sunday, 9th October

Skeet Men Day 3 (12 pm to 4:05 pm IST)

Skeet Women Day 3 (12 pm to 4:05 pm IST)

Skeet Women Final (5:15 pm IST onwards)

Skeet Men Final (7:00 pm IST onwards)

Monday, 10th October

Skeet Mixed Team (11:30 pm to 5:50 pm IST)

Skeet Mixed Team Final (7:30 pm IST onwards)

Tuesday, 11th October

Skeet Team Men (11:30 pm to 5:50 pm IST)

Skeet Team Women (11:30 pm to 5:50 pm IST)

Skeet Team Women Final (7:00 pm IST onwards)

Skeet Team Men Final (7:55 pm IST onwards)

Live Stream

You can stream all the live action on ISSF's livestream which can be found on their website. Moreover, the events can be streamed on ISSF's Facebook and YouTube pages as well.