ISSF Shooting World Cup: Rudrankksh, Narmada win mixed 10m air rifle gold

India's Rudrankksh Patil and Narmada Raju combined to bag the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

The Indians defeated Hungary's Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes 16-6 in the final to win India's first gold medal in Cairo.

Varun Tomar, in Men's 10m Air Pistol, had won a bronze medal for to open India's account on Sunday.

While Rudrankksh Patil is the reigning World Champion in Men's 10m Air Rifle, this was the first-ever World Cup appearance for Narmada Raju. This, in fact, was the first time that Patil and Raju shot together as a team.

Another medal for India🇮🇳



Rudrankksh Patil & Narmada Raju win 🥇 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt!



They trump Hungary 16-6 in the gold-medal match✊#Shooting | #ISSFWorldCup pic.twitter.com/s16a4OjNZI — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 20, 2023





Earlier in the day, Patil and Raju had also topped the qualification round with an impressive score of 635.8.

The other Indian team in action in Mixed 10m Air Rifle comprising of Hriday Hazarika and Tilottama Sen had finished seventh in the qualification round with a score of 628.8.

Later in the day, India's Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan will compete for the gold medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event.