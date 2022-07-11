Shooting World Cup: Arjun Babuta beats Tokyo medallist to shoot gold in 10m Air Rifle

Young Indian shooter Arjun Babuta won the men's 10m Air Rifle event to clinch the country's maiden gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Changwon on Monday. In a tensed gold medal clash, Arjun humbled Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky with a rather one-sided 17-9 effort.

The 23-year-old from Punjab, who has been representing India since 2016, had earlier topped the ranking match with 261.1 points to qualify for the gold medal clash.

Arjun clinches 🥇 at Shooting World Cup! Shooter Arjun Babuta wins India's first medal, a gold, at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon after defeating USA's Lucas Kozeniesky 17-9 in the 10m Air Rifle Men's gold medal match. 🇮🇳👏 #ShootingSport | #ISSFWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sE3hP928NT





This is Arjun's maiden gold for the senior side. He had bagged the yellow metal at the 2016 Junior World Cup in Gabala, Azerbaijan.

The other Indian in the fray, Parth Makhija, who also qualified for the ranking event following an impressive show on Sunday, finished fourth with a score of 258.1, behind 33-year-old Israeli shooter Sergey Richter, who scored 259.9.