ISSF World Cup: Anish Bhanwala-Rhythm Sangwan bag 25m Rapid Fire Mixed bronze

Teenage shooters Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon on Tuesday.



The Indian duo emerged victorious 16-12 over Czech Republic's Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky in the bronze medal match.



Bronze medal for India in Shooting World Cup (Changwon).

Anish Bhanwala & Rhythm Sangwan won Bronze medal in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed team event after beating Czech team 16-12 in Bronze medal match. pic.twitter.com/WPNJXibtsF — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 19, 2022

This was Anish and Rhythm's second medal as a pair in the ISSF Shooting World Cup, after having won the gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the Cairo World Cup in March this year.

India currently tops the medal's tally at the Changwon World Cup with 14 medals that include 5 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.



