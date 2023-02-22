ISSF Shooting World Cup: Aishwary Tomar bags men's 50m rifle 3P gold

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, on Wednesday, bagged the gold medal in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

Tomar defeated Austria's Alexander Schmirl 16-6 in the final to win the gold medal. This is India's fourth gold medal in the ongoing ISSF World Cup after Varun/Rhythm in mixed 10m air pistol, Rudrankksh/Narmada in mixed 10m air rifle, and Rudrankksh Patil in Men's 10m Air Rifle shot gold.

Earlier in the day, Aishwary Tomar topped the qualification round with a score of 588. He was followed by fellow Indian Akhil Sheoran in the second place with 587 to qualify for the ranking match.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claims gold in 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, with a score of 16-6 in the gold match against Austria's Alexander Schmirl.





Sheoran, however, faltered in the ranking match to crash out of the competition in the seventh place.

Tomar continued his good run and finished second in the ranking match behind Schmirl with a score of 406.4 to make his way into the gold medal match.



