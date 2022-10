2022 World Shooting Championships: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, When to Watch, LIVE Streaming

The 2022 ISSF World Shooting Championships will kickstart from 13th October 2022 at Cairo, Egypt. A 48 member Indian contingent - 24 in senior section and 24 in junior, will represent India in the global event with an eye on the 2024 Paris Olympics quota on offer.



Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 World Shooting Championships.

India Squad

Senior

Men's 10m Air Rifle: Arjun Babuta, Kiran Jadhav, Rudrankksh Patil

Women's 10m Air Rifle: Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions: Aishwarya Pratap Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Niraj Kumar

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey

Men's 10m Air Pistol: Shiva Narwal, Naveen, Vijayveer Sidhu

Women's 10m Air Pistol: Yuvika Tomar, Rhythm Sangwan, Palak

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijay Kumar, Vijayveer Sidhu

Women's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Abhidnya Patil

Junior

Men's 10m Air Rifle: Divyansh Panwar, Sabari Karthik, Vidit Jain

Women's 10m Air Rifle: Tilotamma Sen, Nancy, Esha Singh

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions: Pankaj Mukheja, Surya Pratap Singh, Sartaj Tiwana

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions: Ramita, Nupur Kumarawar, Nikita Kundu

Men's 10m Air Pistol: Samrat Raba, Sagar Dangi, Varun Tomar

Women's 10m Air Pistol: Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal, Varsha Singh

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Sameer, Udayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh

Women's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Esha Singh, Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia

LIVE Streaming

You can catch all the LIVE action on ISSF's official YouTube channel.