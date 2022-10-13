World Shooting C'ships: Indian women's junior team wins 25m Pistol bronze

The Indian junior team bagged the bronze medal in women's 25m Pistol team event at the ongoing 2022 ISSF World Shooting Championships in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday. This is India's first medal in this edition of the global event.

The Indian team comprising of Naamya Kapoor, Esha Singh and Vibhuti Bhatia defeated the team from Germany 17-1 in the bronze medal playoff. The Indians were in a league of their own in the contest winning the first six series to take a 12-0 lead, before the Germans pocketed their only point with a tie in the seventh series.

However, India left the minor blip aside to win the next two series comfortably as well to win the bronze medal with a score of 17-1.

Earlier India had finished third in the qualification stage one with a score of 856, before ending fourth in the qualification round 2 to enter the bronze medal match.

India's score in the second qualification round stood at 437 - one point behind the Germans, who finished third with 438.



