Watch: Olympian Manu Bhaker's violin tribute for Independence Day

Double Olympic medalist and celebrated shooter Manu Bhaker has captured the hearts of millions with a touching tribute to mark India's 79th Independence Day.

In a video shared on her social media, the Olympic star showcased her versatility by performing a soulful rendition of the national anthem on a violin. The musical tribute was not just a performance but a deeply personal reflection on her journey as an athlete representing the nation on the world stage.

In her accompanying message, Bhaker articulated the profound emotional connection she feels to the national anthem, a tune she has consistently strived to hear while standing on an Olympic podium.

This powerful display of patriotism resonated deeply with her followers, drawing a parallel between the precision required in her sport and the passion evident in her music.

This heartfelt display follows a remarkable year for Bhaker, who etched her name in history at the Paris Olympics. She was the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the games, securing a bronze in the 10m air pistol event.

Her success didn't stop there; she and teammate Sarabjot Singh went on to claim another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, marking India's first-ever shooting team medal. While she narrowly missed a third medal in the 25m pistol event, her performance was widely hailed as one of the most memorable of the games.