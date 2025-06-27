Shooting Trials: Anish Bhanwala wins second successive 25m RF Pistol trial

Olympian Anish Bhanwala clinched his second consecutive 25m Rapid Fire Pistol men's national selection trial-4, held at the Trishul Shooting Range, Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun.

Anish shot 30 in the finals, just one better than Navy's Pradeep Singh Shekhawat, who finished in second place, while his statemate Adarsh Singh took third place with a score of 23.

Earlier, Anish added 293 in Stage 2 of qualification after he had shot 291 in Stage 1 to qualify for the final in first place with a total of 584-20x. Adarsh finished in second with a score of 581-14x, while Mandeep Singh finished third with a score of 579-16x.

Bhavesh Shekhawat (577-10x), Udhayveer Sidhu (576-15x), and Pradeep (574-22x) completed the top six from the qualification round.

With this, Anish, Neeraj Kumar, and Adarsh topped the national rankings of 25m rapid fire pistol an expected to qualify for the Asian Shooting Championships 2025 and the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China, in September.

Narmada wins air rifle trial-3

Women's 10m rifle trials also began in Dehradun with Narmada Nithin finishing on top of trial-3 with a score of 253.7, ahead of Sonam Maskar, who finished second with a score of 252. Rajshree Sancheti took the third spot with a score of 230.

Earlier, Mehuli Ghosh topped the qualification round with a score of 632.2, ahead of Sonam, who shot 632.1. Rajshree shot 631.9 to finish third while Shreya Agrawal (630.5), Vidarsa K. Vinod (630.3), Narmada (629.5), Ayonika Paul (629.4), and Dhyaneswari Patil (629.3) completed the top eight.