Tough Day for Indian Shooters in 50m Rifle 3P at ISSF World Cup Lima

Indian shooters endured a challenging outing on Thursday at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, particularly in the 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) and skeet events, as medal hopes faded despite earlier successes in the tournament.

In the women’s 50m rifle 3P event, Shriyanka Sadangi was the only Indian to make the final, but she finished in 8th place, unable to build on India’s momentum from earlier in the week.

The men’s 3P event saw a complete miss for India, with top names Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, and Chain Singh finishing 18th, 19th, and 20th in the qualification round, respectively.

Notably, Sift Kaur Samra, who clinched gold in Buenos Aires last week in the same event, failed to qualify for the final this time.

On Wednesday, Suruchi Inder Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary won the air pistol mixed team gold.

👉Shriyanka Sadangi, the lone finalist in women’s event, finished 8th.

👉In men’s, Aishwary, Niraj & Chain Singh placed 18th, 19th & 20th — all missing the final.

Suruchi also claimed gold in the 10m air pistol on Tuesday. The pair staged a comeback in the final, defeating China’s Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu 17-9.

Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh lost 6-16 to China’s Qianke Ma and Yifan Zhang in the bronze medal match.

In women’s skeet, Raiza Dhillon finished 5th, becoming the first Indian shotgun shooter to reach a World Cup final this year. Kimberley Rhode of the USA won gold.

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was India’s best in men’s skeet, placing 120th in qualification.