TOPS shooters Gurjoat and Ganemat get MOC approval for training in Italy

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the sports ministry has approved shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Gurjoat Singh's proposals to train in Italy under foreign coaches Piero Genga and Ennio Falco respectively.

Ganemat, who recently won mixed team event gold in the ISSF World Cup in Cairo and is currently the country's number one in the women's skeet event, would spend 11 days training in Bari under Italian coach Genga.

Gurjoat will head to Capua and will train at TAV Falco for 10 days.

Both the TOPS athletes are preparing for the upcoming ISSF World Championship and the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou later this year.

The financial assistance will cover Ganemat and Gurjoat's coaching, (shooting) range fees along with ammunition, travel, lodging costs, and local transportation costs, and OPA among other expenses, according to a press release.