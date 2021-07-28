After a day's break, the Indian shooters will resume their campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tomorrow at the Asaka Shooting Range.



The Women's 25m Pistol is the only event that the Indians shooters will be in action tomorrow. The country's challenge in the event will be led by Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker.

While Sarnobat will kickstart her campaign in Tokyo tomorrow, Bhaker, who has had a disastrous run so far, will try to rise from the ashes.

Rahi Sarnobat will start tomorrow as India's medal hope in the event and will be fresh from her gold medal-winning exploits in the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Croatia, just before the quadrennial event.

For Manu Bhaker, on the other hand, the 25m Pistol is not really a strong suit. But, the 19-year-old will have to forget whatever transpired over the past few days and get her act together tomorrow.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Women's 25m Pistol – Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat – 5:30 am IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC