Tokyo Olympics Player Profile – Shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Shooting is one sport India has enjoyed success in at the Olympics. The country has won a total of four medals including one gold in the sport at the quadrennial event.



With a total of 15 quotas won by the Indian shooters at the Tokyo Olympics, the country is expected to add a few more medals to the tally. In fact, Gracenote, a subsidiary of Neilsen Holdings, even predicted India to win eight medals in the sport at the Tokyo Olympics. As the Indian shooters gear up to enter the Olympics as one of the most feared sides, we bring to you the profile of one of India's finest shotgun shooters – Mairaj Ahmad Khan. Where does Mairaj Ahmad Khan hail from? Mairaj Ahmad Khan hails from the Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh. How old is Mairaj Ahmad Khan? Mairaj Ahmad Khan is 45 years old. What is Mairaj Ahmad Khan's family background? Mairaj Ahmad Khan comes from an affluent family of landlords.



Who introduced Mairaj Ahmad Khan to shooting? Mairaj Ahmad Khan was introduced to shooting by his father. When did Mairaj Ahmad Khan start shooting? Mairaj Ahmad Khan started shooting after he completed his college in the year 1998. When did Mairaj Ahmad Khan make his international debut? Mairaj Ahmad Khan made his international debut during the ISSF World Cup at Lonato, Italy in the year 2003. What is Mairaj Ahmad Khan's world ranking? Mairaj Ahmad Khan is ranked 14th in the world for the year 2021. In which event of shooting will Mairaj Ahmad Khan compete at the Tokyo Olympics? Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be seen competing in Men's Skeet at the Tokyo Olympics. Has Mairaj Ahmad Khan competed at the Olympics before? Yes, Mairaj Ahmad Khan had represented India at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He was the first-ever Indian skeet shooter to qualify for the Olympics. What are Mairaj Ahmad Khan's previous achievements at the international level? Mairaj Ahmad Khan has won quite a few medals at the international level. His most notable achievements include silver at the 2016 ISSF World Cup at Rio de Janeiro, and a gold medal at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships at Delhi in 2010.



