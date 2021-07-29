Thursday was probably the best day for the Indian shooting contingent in Tokyo. There were no medals on the line, and the two Indian shooters in action did decently well to escape from receiving any kind of flak from social media.



While Manu Bhaker, who has so far endured a rough ride in Tokyo Olympics, finished fifth after the Women's 25m Pistol Precision Stage, the more fancied Rahi Sarnobat finished 25th.

Manu Bhaker after her performance today is surely one of the hot favourites to make it to the final of Women's 25m Pistol tomorrow, once the Rapid stage ends.

The fate of Rahi Sarnobat, however, hangs in a balance after a modest show in the Asaka Shooting Range today.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Women's 25m Pistol Rapid stage – Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat – 5:30 am IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC