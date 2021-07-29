Shooting
Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 6, July 29 - Can Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker resurrect the Indian campaign? - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker will be in action in the Women's 25m Air Pistol. Follow us for all the LIVE updates.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog of Shooting from the Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Indian pistol shooters Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will be in action in the Women's 25m Pistol Precision stage from 5:30 am IST.
Stay tuned for all the live updates!
Live Updates
- 28 July 2021 11:39 PM GMT
India resumes their Shooting campaign
Hello and a very warm welcome to our coverage of Shooting from the Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics. India has had a torrid time in the shooting - a sport which they were expected to excel in, so far. The country's hot favourites for the medals faltered under the pressure and could not really step up when it was needed.
But, all is not over. There still are events left for India in shooting, and hopefully, the shooters won't return empty-handed!
So after a rest day, wherein they did not compete in any event, two Indian shooters - Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker, will resume the Indian campaign in Women's 25m Pistol today.