After disappointing performances in their respective individual events, the Indian pistol and rifle shooters will be looking to save their face with a better show in Mixed Team events at the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow.



First up in the morning will be the Mixed 10m Air Pistol, wherein Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker will pair up as India's premier team alongside Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal.

Though they could not win any medal in their individual events, the country's pistol shooters were in decent touch during the event. All of them did pretty well, and if that is to go by, we surely can expect India's second Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games tomorrow.

This will be followed by the Mixed 10m Air Rifle, where Divyansh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan will play as a pair, and Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar to back them up.

The mixed rifle event is going to be a bit tricky for India, especially considering the fact that none of Divyansh, Elavenil and Deepak were in contention to even qualify for the final in their individual event. Anjum Moudgil, on the other hand, will kick start her campaign at the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow after she made way for Elavenil in the Women's 10m Air Rifle.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Mixed 10m Air Pistol – Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma-Yashaswini Deswal – 5:30 am IST

Mixed 10m Air Pistol – Divyansh Panwar-Elavenil Valarivan and Deepak Kumar-Anjum Moudgil – 9:45 am IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC