Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Day 3 of Shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.

Only two Indian shooters - Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan, will be in action at the Asaka Shooting Range today. They resume from the point where they ended yesterday and play out the remaining two rounds of the Men's Skeet qualification event.

The match is expected to kick off at 6:30 am IST.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!