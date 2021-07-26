Shooting
Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 3, July 25 - Angad and Mairaj continue their campaign - Updates, score, result, blog
Only two Indian shooters - Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan, will be in action at the Asaka Shooting Range today.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Day 3 of Shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.
Only two Indian shooters - Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan, will be in action at the Asaka Shooting Range today. They resume from the point where they ended yesterday and play out the remaining two rounds of the Men's Skeet qualification event.
The match is expected to kick off at 6:30 am IST.
- 26 July 2021 12:57 AM GMT
Standings from yesterday after Round 3
Angad Bajwa is ranked 11th hitting 73 targets out of a possible 75, while Mairaj Khan is at a lowly 25th with just 71 shots on target.
- 26 July 2021 12:46 AM GMT
Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of day 3 of shooting at the Tokyo Olympics from the Asaka Shooting Range. Only two Indians, Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan, will be in action today.
They will be seen competing in the remaining two rounds of Men's Skeet, and if they finish in the top 6 they will advance to the Final medal round.