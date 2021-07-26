Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Shooting

Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 3, July 25 - Angad and Mairaj continue their campaign - Updates, score, result, blog

Only two Indian shooters - Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan, will be in action at the Asaka Shooting Range today. Follow us for all the LIVE updates.

Indian Shooters Mairaj Khan and Angad Bajwa
Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan (Source: Times of India)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-07-26T06:27:41+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Day 3 of Shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.

Only two Indian shooters - Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan, will be in action at the Asaka Shooting Range today. They resume from the point where they ended yesterday and play out the remaining two rounds of the Men's Skeet qualification event.

The match is expected to kick off at 6:30 am IST.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Tokyo Olympics Shooting 
