Tokyo Olympics: Shooting Day 2, July 25 – Six Indian shooters in action – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

After a disappointing start on the inaugural day of the Tokyo Olympics and failing to win any medals, the Indian shooters will look to finally open their account at the Asaka Shooting Range tomorrow.



A total of six-shooters from the country will be in action across three different events tomorrow in Tokyo.

First up will be the Women's 10m Air Pistol duo of Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal. They will be followed by men's skeet shooters Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan.

While Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will start their campaign as a medal hope for India, Bajwa and Mairaj will be the dark horses in Men's Skeet – the qualification rounds for which are expected to go on for two days.

Moreover, the young Divyansh Singh Panwar will start as a medal hopeful in Men's 10m Air Rifle along with Deepak Kumar for company.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Women's 10m Air Pistol – Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal – 5:30 am IST

Men's Skeet – Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan – 6:30 am IST

Men's 10m Air Rifle – Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar – 9:30 am IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC



