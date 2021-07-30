Two women Rifle shooters from India, Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant will take to the 50m range in the rifle 3 positions event tomorrow at the Tokyo Olympics.



While Anjum Moudgil has already started her campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, having paired up with Deepak Kumar in Mixed 10m Air Rifle, Tejaswini Sawant will be in action in Tokyo for the first time tomorrow.

Anjum Moudgil had earned her quota in the Women's 10m Air Rifle but was shifted to the 50m event to accommodate the young Elavenil Valarivan in her preferred event. Moudgil had shot an individual score of 312.4 in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle and finished 18th with Deepak Kumar after failing to qualify for the second stage of qualification.

Tejaswini Sawant, on the other hand, will start her campaign at the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow. At 41 years of age, Sawant is all set to become India's oldest Olympic debutant when she takes to the Asaka Shooting Range tomorrow.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions – Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant – 8:30 am IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC