The only two Indian shooters surviving at the Tokyo Olympics, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will take to the Asaka Shooting Range in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions tomorrow.



After a disappointing end to the campaign for 13 of the 15 qualified Indian shooters, Aishwary Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will kick start their Olympic campaign tomorrow.

While Sanjeev Rajput is 40-year-old, Aishwary Tomar is just 20 and will have the shot at becoming India's youngest ever Olympic medallist if he manages to qualify for the final of the event.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions – Aishwary Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput – 8:00 am IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC