Tokyo Deaflympics 2025: Double podium for India in shooting

Indian shooter Anuya Prasad created history at the 2025 Deaflympics, winning the 10m air pistol title with a World Record in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday.

Anuya became the first-ever woman shooter from the country to win gold, scoring 241.1 points. India enjoyed a double podium as Pranjali Dhumal settled for a silver with a score of 236.8, while Iran’s Mahla Samiee took home the bronze with 215.5 points.

Earlier in the qualification, Pranjali had a qualification World Record of 572 to finish on top. Anuya was third with a score of 564 points.

Silver for Abhinav Deshwal

In the men’s 10m air pistol final, Abhinav Deshwal gave India a flying start by winning the air rifle gold medal with a World Record in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday.

The silver is Abhinav’s second medal at the Deaflympics, having won a gold at the previous edition. Korea’s Tae Young Kim took home the gold with a World Record score of 238.2 points, while Croatia’s Boris Gramnjak settled for a bronze with 215.3 points.

In the qualification, Abhinav equalled the world record by scoring 576 points to take the lead. Another Indian in fray, Rudar Vinod Kumar, was 12th with 549 points.

India has fielded its biggest-ever contingent of 73 athletes and has so far won four medals, including 1 gold, 2 silver and a bronze.