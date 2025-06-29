Suruchi Singh maintains winning streak at National shooting trials

Suruchi Inder Singh continued her brilliant form this season, topping both the qualification and final rounds in the T3 10m Pistol Women event at the National Selection Trials 3 & 4 (Rifle & Pistol) for Group ‘A’ athletes.

Suruchi shot a score of 245.6 in the final, finishing 1.1 points ahead of Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker (244.5). Former World Champion Rahi Sarnobat settled for third with a score of 223.1.

The top eight finalists also included Esha Singh, Pranjali Prashant Dhumal, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Priya Muralidhar, and Sakshi Anil Suryavanshi.

Earlier in qualification, Suruchi dominated with a score of 585, four points clear of Esha (581). Rahi (580), Manu (578-20x), Priya (578-17x), Pranjali (576), Sakshi (574-18x), and Simranpreet (574-15x) followed in the top eight.

Samrat Rana claims 10m Air Pistol Men’s title in a thriller

In a gripping T3 10m Air Pistol Men’s final, Samrat Rana edged out Saurabh Chaudhary with a stellar final shot of 10.5, compared to Saurabh’s 9.6.

Samrat sealed the win with 241.7, just 0.2 ahead of Saurabh’s 241.5. Aditya Malra secured third place with 217.8.

The qualification round was led by Navy’s Aakash Bharadwaj (584), followed by Samrat, Rajan Tomar, and Saurabh, all tied at 582 but separated by inner 10s. Four more shooters – Kamaljeet, Aditya, Amanpreet Singh and Vikash Kumar – were tightly packed with scores between 580 and 581, making it a highly competitive field.

Niraj Kumar Completes Back-to-Back 50m 3P Wins

Navy shooter Niraj Kumar displayed clinical precision to win the T4 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s final, marking a back-to-back triumph after his earlier T3 win.

He scored 463, edging out Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (461) in a close contest. Akhil Sheoran came third with 448.8, while Paris Olympics bronze medallist Swapnil Suresh Kusale ended fourth with 438.4.

The top eight in the final included Goldi Gurjar (426.4), Nikhil Tanwar (415.3), Babu Singh Panwar (404.7), and Hemant Bhicher (403.1).

Qualification saw Aishwary top the leaderboard with a remarkable 595-35x, followed by Niraj (592-32x), Nikhil (591-34x), Swapnil (590-34x), Akhil (589-32x), Goldi (588-31x), Babu (588-30x), and Hemant (587-29x).