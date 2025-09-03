Suruchi Singh becomes the World No.1 women's air pistol shooter

Young Indian shooter Suruchi Singh achieved the world No. 1 ranking in women’s air pistol for the first time in her career after a stellar World Cup season.

Suruchi, with 4162 points, is currently at the top of the World Rankings, outranking the three Chinese shooters in the subsequent positions.

She made her senior international debut this year and made a fiery start to her career by winning three consecutive Individual World Cup titles.

This achievement will greatly enhance the confidence of the 19-year-old Indian shooter as she prepares for her first World Championships.

Suruchi's compatriot and the Paris Olympics medalist Manu Bhaker is currently in sixth place in the women's air pistol world rankings with a rating of 1988.

Sift Kaur Samra, the reigning Asian Champion, is the only other Indian shooter in the top three of the current ISSF World Rankings, in the women’s 50m rifle 3 position category.

She is currently ranked second in the world with a rating of 3034, just behind the Munich World Cup Champion Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway.