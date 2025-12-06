Suruchi Singh wins air pistol gold with junior world record at ISSF World Cup Final

India made a strong start at the season-ending ISSF World Cup Final on Saturday, with Suruchi Singh securing the women’s 10m air pistol gold and setting a new junior world record. Compatriot Sainyam added silver, delivering a commanding opening for the Indian contingent.

Suruchi shot 245.1 in the final, surpassing Manu Bhaker’s six-year-old junior world record of 244.7.

The performance also extended her dominant run on the World Cup circuit, where she has already won three Individual gold medals this year.

Sainyam followed with 243.3 to complete a one-two finish for India. Bhaker, a double Olympic bronze medallist, reached the final but placed fifth with 179.2.

#News | Double podium for India in women's 10m air pistol🇮🇳🔥



Suruchi Phogat (245.1) and Sainyam (243.3) win gold and silver respectively at the ISSF World Cup Finals🥇🥈👏#ShootingSport #ISSFWorldCupFinals pic.twitter.com/rCUnV9UIq6 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 6, 2025

Following them, the world champion Samrat Rana bagged a bronze medal in men's air pistol event, finishing third with 221.5 behind Hu Kai (CHN) and Christian Reitz (GER).

Medal-less in air rifle

In the men’s 10m air rifle final, former world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Paris Olympic finalist Arjun Babuta could not convert their qualification form into podium finishes.

Rudrankksh ended fourth with 209.9 after an early 9.8 proved costly, while Babuta took sixth. Sweden’s Victor Lindgren claimed gold with 253.0, ahead of China’s Sheng Lihao and Hungary’s Istvan Peni.

Elavenil Valarivan, coming off a World Championships bronze in Cairo, narrowly missed the women’s 10m air rifle final after placing ninth in qualification with 630.

In the trap, World Championships bronze medallist Zorawar Singh Sandhu finished day one of qualification in ninth place with a score of 70/75. He will resume competition on Sunday in an effort to secure a finals berth.