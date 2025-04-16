ISSF World Cup Lima: Suruchi and Saurabh strike mixed team pistol gold

Indian shooters continued their good showing at the ISSF World Cup in Lima as the Indian pair of Suruchi and Saurabh bagged the air pistol mixed team gold medal in Peru on Wednesday.

It was a double delight for Suruchi Inder Singh as the teenage Indian shooter added another gold to her tally after winning the 10m air pistol Individual gold medal on Tuesday.

The duo of Suruchi and Saurabh made a brilliant comeback in the final and came from behind (4-8) to finish ahead of China's Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu in the gold medal match with the scores of 17-9.

The Indian duo won the last five consecutive sets in the final to clinch the gold medal.

On the other hand, the Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh missed out on a podium finish after losing (6-16) to the Chinese pair of Qianke Ma and Yifan Zhang in the bronze medal match.

Raiza Dhillon finished 5th

Raiza Dhillon was the first Indian shotgun shooter to reach the final of the ISSF World Cup this year as she booked her spot in the women's skeet final, finishing in 6th position with the scores of 117.

However, she could not convert this into a medal as she finished in the 5th position in the final, having 26/30 hits. Khimberley Rhode of the USA clinched the gold medal with 56/60 hits.

Meanwhile, Indian men's skeet shooters failed to reach the final in yet another World Cup. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was the best placed Indian in the qualification round with a score of 120.